Royal Mail Christmas jobs that you can apply right now in Edinburgh, how much you could earn
Here are all the temporary jobs available at Royal Mail in Edinburgh this Christmas season.
If you’re searching for something to keep you occupied or need to make some extra money this holiday season, the Royal Mail seasonal jobs in Edinburgh could come as an early gift.
Workers for the postal service play an important role in delivering Christmas shopping, messages, and gifts, ensuring each item reaches its final destination.
So, with the busiest season of the year quickly approaching, there is no better time to apply for these opportunities, which include a variety of shift patterns to suit your needs.
Below are job descriptions and pay details of the opportunities currently available at Royal Mail.
Jobs available at Royal Mail in Edinburgh this Christmas
There is currently one seasonal role listed in Edinburgh with various shift options, along with multiple non-Christmas vacancies also needing to be filled.
Seasonal Mail Sorters
Location: Edinburgh Mail Centre
Salary: £12.99 per hour (2pm - 10pm Monday to Saturday)
£14.49 per hour (10pm - 6am Monday to Saturday)
£11.99 per hour (6am to 2pm Monday to Saturday)
£14.99 per hour to £16.99 per hour (depending on shift Sundays)
Job description:
- Able to work in a fast-paced environment with tight deadlines
- Demonstrate flexibility and be happy to switch between various tasks during a shift
- Able to push trolleys (up to 250kgs) and lift and move mail bags (up to 11kg)
- Comfortably able to stand for long periods
- No work experience with Royal Mail needed but experience in a warehouse of sorting work is a plus.
Find out more about the role on Royal Mail’s website.