If you’re searching for something to keep you occupied or need to make some extra money this holiday season, the Royal Mail seasonal jobs in Edinburgh could come as an early gift.

Workers for the postal service play an important role in delivering Christmas shopping, messages, and gifts, ensuring each item reaches its final destination.

So, with the busiest season of the year quickly approaching, there is no better time to apply for these opportunities, which include a variety of shift patterns to suit your needs.

Below are job descriptions and pay details of the opportunities currently available at Royal Mail .

Royal Mail is looking for temporary workers over the Christmas period in Edinburgh (Picture: Getty Images)

Jobs available at Royal Mail in Edinburgh this Christmas

There is currently one seasonal role listed in Edinburgh with various shift options, along with multiple non-Christmas vacancies also needing to be filled.

Seasonal Mail Sorters

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: Edinburgh Mail Centre

Salary: £12.99 per hour (2pm - 10pm Monday to Saturday)

£14.49 per hour (10pm - 6am Monday to Saturday)

£11.99 per hour (6am to 2pm Monday to Saturday)

Advertisement Hide Ad

£14.99 per hour to £16.99 per hour (depending on shift Sundays)

Job description:

Able to work in a fast-paced environment with tight deadlines

Demonstrate flexibility and be happy to switch between various tasks during a shift

Able to push trolleys (up to 250kgs) and lift and move mail bags (up to 11kg)

Comfortably able to stand for long periods

No work experience with Royal Mail needed but experience in a warehouse of sorting work is a plus.

Advertisement Hide Ad