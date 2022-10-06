Christmas jobs 2022: Aldi temporary and permanent jobs in Edinburgh - how to apply and how much they pay
Aldi have announced a huge expansion of their workforce with 3,000 new jobs available ahead of Christmas.
Aldi have announced a massive 3,000 new jobs ahead of the Christmas period, with many roles available throughout stores in Edinburgh.
The huge hiring campaign is hoping to get 2,000 new workers on the Aldi shop floors as well as 850 roles at distribution centres across the UK.
Speaking about the vacancies, recruitment director Kelly Stokes, said: “This year we’re recruiting more people than ever over the Christmas period to support the growing number of customers that are switching to Aldi.
“That includes a mix of temporary and permanent positions, as well as looking to fill both in-store roles and positions at our Regional Distribution Centres.
“Our amazing colleagues play a vital role in keeping our shelves stocked year-round which is why, once again, we’ll also be keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day as a thank you for all of their hard work.”
So, what jobs are available in Edinburgh? Here’s a full breakdown of roles within a five mile radius of the city.
What job vacancies are currently available in Edinburgh?
City of Edinburgh
- Assistant Store Manager - Permanent - £33,815 - £41,235
- Store Manager - Permanent - £48,490 - £63,245
Edinburgh
- Career Starter Stores - Fixed Term - £7.01 per hour
- Caretaker/Cleaner - Permanent - £10.30 per hour
- Deputy Manager - Permanent - £11.50 - £12.40 per hour
- Stock Assistant - Fixed Term - £10.30 per hour
- Store Assistant - Permanent - £10.50 - £11.40 per hour
- Store Assistant - Fixed Term - £10.50 per hour
- Store Management Apprentice - Fixed Term - £7.01-£10.24 per hour
Commercial Street
- Career Starter Stores - Fixed Term - £7.01 per hour
- Caretaker/Cleaner - Permanent - £10.30 per hour
- Deputy Manager - Permanent - £11.50 - £12.40 per hour
- Stock Assistant - Fixed Term - £10.30 per hour
- Store Assistant - Permanent - £10.50 - £11.40 per hour
- Store Assistant - Fixed Term - £10.50 per hour
- Store Management Apprentice - Fixed Term - £7.01-£10.24 per hour
Cameron Toll
- Career Starter Stores - Fixed Term - £7.01 per hour
- Caretaker/Cleaner - Permanent - £10.30 per hour
- Deputy Manager - Permanent - £11.50 - £12.40 per hour
- Stock Assistant - Fixed Term - £10.30 per hour
- Store Assistant - Permanent - £10.50 - £11.40 per hour
- Store Assistant - Fixed Term - £10.50 per hour
- Store Management Apprentice - Fixed Term - £7.01-£10.24 per hour
Portobello
- Career Starter Stores - Fixed Term - £7.01 per hour
- Caretaker/Cleaner - Permanent - £10.30 per hour
- Deputy Manager - Permanent - £11.50 - £12.40 per hour
- Stock Assistant - Fixed Term - £10.30 per hour
- Store Assistant - Permanent - £10.50 - £11.40 per hour
- Store Assistant - Fixed Term - £10.50 per hour
- Store Management Apprentice - Fixed Term - £7.01-£10.24 per hour
Chesser
- Career Starter Stores - Fixed Term - £7.01 per hour
- Caretaker/Cleaner - Permanent - £10.30 per hour
- Deputy Manager - Permanent - £11.50 - £12.40 per hour
- Stock Assistant - Fixed Term - £10.30 per hour
- Store Assistant - Permanent - £10.50 - £11.40 per hour
- Store Assistant - Fixed Term - £10.50 per hour
- Store Management Apprentice - Fixed Term - £7.01-£10.24 per hour
Gilmerton Road
- Career Starter Stores - Fixed Term - £7.01 per hour
- Caretaker/Cleaner - Permanent - £10.30 per hour
- Deputy Manager - Permanent - £11.50 - £12.40 per hour
- Stock Assistant - Fixed Term - £10.30 per hour
- Store Assistant - Permanent - £10.50 - £11.40 per hour
- Store Assistant - Fixed Term - £10.50 per hour
- Store Management Apprentice - Fixed Term - £7.01-£10.24 per hour
Oxgangs
- Career Starter Stores - Fixed Term - £7.01 per hour
- Caretaker/Cleaner - Permanent - £10.30 per hour
- Deputy Manager - Permanent - £11.50 - £12.40 per hour
- Stock Assistant - Fixed Term - £10.30 per hour
- Store Assistant - Permanent - £10.50 - £11.40 per hour
- Store Assistant - Fixed Term - £10.50 per hour
- Store Management Apprentice - Fixed Term - £7.01-£10.24 per hour
Musselburgh
- Career Starter Stores - Fixed Term - £7.01 per hour
- Caretaker/Cleaner - Permanent - £10.30 per hour
- Deputy Manager - Permanent - £11.50 - £12.40 per hour
- Stock Assistant - Fixed Term - £10.30 per hour
- Store Assistant - Permanent - £10.50 - £11.40 per hour
- Store Assistant - Fixed Term - £10.50 per hour
- Store Management Apprentice - Fixed Term - £7.01-£10.24 per hour