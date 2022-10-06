Aldi have announced a massive 3,000 new jobs ahead of the Christmas period, with many roles available throughout stores in Edinburgh.

The huge hiring campaign is hoping to get 2,000 new workers on the Aldi shop floors as well as 850 roles at distribution centres across the UK.

Speaking about the vacancies, recruitment director Kelly Stokes , said: “This year we’re recruiting more people than ever over the Christmas period to support the growing number of customers that are switching to Aldi.

“That includes a mix of temporary and permanent positions, as well as looking to fill both in-store roles and positions at our Regional Distribution Centres .

“Our amazing colleagues play a vital role in keeping our shelves stocked year-round which is why, once again, we’ll also be keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day as a thank you for all of their hard work.”

So, what jobs are available in Edinburgh? Here’s a full breakdown of roles within a five mile radius of the city.

What job vacancies are currently available in Edinburgh?

City of Edinburgh

Assistant Store Manager - Permanent - £33,815 - £41,235

Store Manager - Permanent - £48,490 - £63,245

Edinburgh

Career Starter Stores - Fixed Term - £7.01 per hour

Caretaker/Cleaner - Permanent - £10.30 per hour

Deputy Manager - Permanent - £11.50 - £12.40 per hour

Stock Assistant - Fixed Term - £10.30 per hour

Store Assistant - Permanent - £10.50 - £11.40 per hour

Store Assistant - Fixed Term - £10.50 per hour

Store Management Apprentice - Fixed Term - £7.01-£10.24 per hour

Commercial Street

Career Starter Stores - Fixed Term - £7.01 per hour

Caretaker/Cleaner - Permanent - £10.30 per hour

Deputy Manager - Permanent - £11.50 - £12.40 per hour

Stock Assistant - Fixed Term - £10.30 per hour

Store Assistant - Permanent - £10.50 - £11.40 per hour

Store Assistant - Fixed Term - £10.50 per hour

Store Management Apprentice - Fixed Term - £7.01-£10.24 per hour

Cameron Toll

Career Starter Stores - Fixed Term - £7.01 per hour

Caretaker/Cleaner - Permanent - £10.30 per hour

Deputy Manager - Permanent - £11.50 - £12.40 per hour

Stock Assistant - Fixed Term - £10.30 per hour

Store Assistant - Permanent - £10.50 - £11.40 per hour

Store Assistant - Fixed Term - £10.50 per hour

Store Management Apprentice - Fixed Term - £7.01-£10.24 per hour

Portobello

Career Starter Stores - Fixed Term - £7.01 per hour

Caretaker/Cleaner - Permanent - £10.30 per hour

Deputy Manager - Permanent - £11.50 - £12.40 per hour

Stock Assistant - Fixed Term - £10.30 per hour

Store Assistant - Permanent - £10.50 - £11.40 per hour

Store Assistant - Fixed Term - £10.50 per hour

Store Management Apprentice - Fixed Term - £7.01-£10.24 per hour

Chesser

Career Starter Stores - Fixed Term - £7.01 per hour

Caretaker/Cleaner - Permanent - £10.30 per hour

Deputy Manager - Permanent - £11.50 - £12.40 per hour

Stock Assistant - Fixed Term - £10.30 per hour

Store Assistant - Permanent - £10.50 - £11.40 per hour

Store Assistant - Fixed Term - £10.50 per hour

Store Management Apprentice - Fixed Term - £7.01-£10.24 per hour

Gilmerton Road

Career Starter Stores - Fixed Term - £7.01 per hour

Caretaker/Cleaner - Permanent - £10.30 per hour

Deputy Manager - Permanent - £11.50 - £12.40 per hour

Stock Assistant - Fixed Term - £10.30 per hour

Store Assistant - Permanent - £10.50 - £11.40 per hour

Store Assistant - Fixed Term - £10.50 per hour

Store Management Apprentice - Fixed Term - £7.01-£10.24 per hour

Oxgangs

Career Starter Stores - Fixed Term - £7.01 per hour

Caretaker/Cleaner - Permanent - £10.30 per hour

Deputy Manager - Permanent - £11.50 - £12.40 per hour

Stock Assistant - Fixed Term - £10.30 per hour

Store Assistant - Permanent - £10.50 - £11.40 per hour

Store Assistant - Fixed Term - £10.50 per hour

Store Management Apprentice - Fixed Term - £7.01-£10.24 per hour

Musselburgh