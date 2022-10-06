Love Actually In Concert will bring festive magic to music venues across the UK, including Edinburgh.

At this event you can watch one of the nation’s favourite Christmas rom-coms on the big screen accompanied by an orchestra, which will perform Craig Armstrong’s evocative score at these shows.

Directed by Richard Curtis and originally released in cinemas in 2003, Love Actually tells ten separate, yet interweaving stories of love around Christmas time.

The star-studded film features a cast that includes Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Martine McCutcheon, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, Rowan Atkinson, Martin Freeman, and many more.

The event is fast becoming an annual tradition and will be visiting 13 cities throughout November and December of this year.

The tour will kick off at the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall before calling at cities across the UK like Bath, Edinburgh and of course, Glasgow. The tour will conclude in Manchester on December, 14.

So, how can you get your hands on tickets to the festive evening? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Love Actually in Concert coming to Edinburgh?

Love Actually in Concert will be coming to Edinburgh’s Usher Hall.

on Wednesday December, 7.

The event is scheduled to start at 7:30pm.

How to get Love Actually in Concert tickets

Tickets can be purchased for the show via Ticketmaster .

Tickets for the event are still available, and at the time of publishing prices started from £44.45.

These prices do not include any potential additional handling and delivery fees.

Full Love Actually in Concert UK tour dates

Fans will be pleased to know that the show will be travelling further a field across the whole of the UK:

Monday November 28 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Tuesday November 29 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Thursday December 1 - Cardiff St David’s Hall

Friday December 2 - Bath Forum

Sunday December 4 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Tuesday December 6 - Sheffield City Hall

Wednesday December 7 - Edinburgh Usher Hall

Thursday December 8 - York Barbican

Saturday December 10 - London Eventim Apollo

Sunday December 11 - Hull Bonus Arena

Monday December 12 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Tuesday December 13 - Birmingham Symphony Hall

Wednesday December 14 - Manchester Bridgewater Hall

