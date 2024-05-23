Five ‘rowdy' Brits are met by police as flight touches down in Tenerife

According to eyewitness reports, the five consisted of three men and two women, who weren’t travelling together, but were seated close to each other. It is alleged that the male passengers started creating problems shortly after the plane took off at 4.05pm when they opened a bottle of alcohol they purchased at the airport, and began sharing it with the women.They are accused of indulging in inappropriate sexual behaviour in front of children during the flight and were arrested by Spanish police when on arrival in Tenerife. The pilot took their passports so that he could log their details, and banned them from travelling back to the UK with Ryanair.A spokesperson for Ryanair said in a statement: "The crew of this flight from Liverpool to Tenerife (May 16) called ahead for police assistance after a small number of passengers became disruptive onboard. The aircraft was met by local police upon arrival at Tenerife and these passengers were removed. This is now a matter for local police."It is the latest in a long line of unsavoury incidents on flights from the UK to Tenerife.Last month, a 43-year-old man was hauled off a Ryanair flight from the island to Edinburgh over alleged ‘assaults'.According to the Scottish Sun, the man, who was travelling with his family, became abusive towards other passengers and crew. One passenger told the paper he was allegedly “threatening passengers and grabbing people”.Just weeks earlier, brawls broke out on two Ryanair flights from Edinburgh Airport to Tenerife, with one of the planes being forced to divert to Portugal to remove rowdy passengers.As reported in the Evening News, a Ryanair flight from Edinburgh Airport to Tenerife, on February 19, saw two men arrested when the flight landed.In video footage shared online, one man, dressed in blue, and another in grey, can be seen arguing in the aisle before turning their anger towards another flyer. Staff and pilots continually plead with them to return to their seats, before a woman can be seen launching a frenzied attack on one of the men. The woman was filmed hitting the man in the grey and swearing at other passengers.The two men both appeared to shout at anyone who tried to intervene and stop them. The video also shows the man in blue spitting on his hand as other travellers look on in disgust.The unsavoury brawl eventually came to an end after the plane landed in Tenerife and the disruptive passengers were escorted away by local law enforcement.Just days later, passengers travelling on another Ryanair flight from Edinburgh to Tenerife were hauled off the aircraft by police after a fight broke out and bottles were allegedly thrown.The incident reportedly left children “terrified” and “in tears”, with one passenger describing it as the “scariest flight I've ever been on”.The incident, which took place on February 25, forced pilots to divert the plane and make an emergency landing in Porto, Portugal. The “disruptive” passengers were met by police when the plane touched down.One passenger took to social media after the plane touched down to explain what happened. They said it was the “scariest flight I've ever been on”, adding “big group on flight, fights broke out, bottles thrown, women almost injured. Get this little s**t off the plane… kids crying, everyone in bits…”They added: Currently waiting for the police to take some people off the plane then hopefully get to Tenerife. Luckily everyone is okay at the moment.”