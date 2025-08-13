The Salvation Army is under fire over its proposal to give the elderly residents of two Edinburgh care homes just 28 days' notice to find a new place to live.

Edinburgh South West Labour MP Scott Arthur has told the organisation it is "essential" that it follows accepted good practice and allows a 13-week notice period.

And the Care Inspectorate has also made clear it expects a 13-week notice period and that 28 days is "not enough time".

Davidson House, Colinton Road, is earmerked to close along with Eagle Lodge in Ferry Road. | Google

The Salvation Army announced on June 30 that it proposed to close Davidson House in Colinton Road and Eagle Lodge in Ferry Road, meaning around 50 residents would need to move to other homes.

Dr Arthur and Tracy Gilbert, Labour MP for Edinburgh North & Leith, met Glenda Roberts, the Salvation Army's director of older people's services, to voice their concerns about the closures.

After the meeting, Dr Arthur wrote to Ms Roberts, repeating his plea for a rethink on the notice period.

He said: "The suggestion that a 28-day or even 6-week notice period as outlined during our meeting might be sufficient is, frankly, alarming. It falls drastically short of the 13-week notice period which is widely recognised as good practice across the sector.

"The 13-week period recommendation exists because it helps enable residents and families to prepare for such a significant transition – emotionally, practically, and medically. Anything less risks undue distress and risk to some of our most vulnerable citizens.

"I therefore urge you once again, in the strongest possible terms, to extend your proposed notice period to be in line with this 13-week standard.

"The wellbeing and safety of the residents who call Davidson House their home must be the priority in this process. Complying with good practice standards is essential in supporting residents compassionately and in line with the values that Salvation Army are built upon."

Ian McGlade, whose mother-in-law is a resident at Davidson House, said the closure announcement had been badly handled and the 28 days' notice was impractical.

"It beggars belief," he said. "I have no background in care homes, but even I can see you couldn't possibly close down a care home in that time frame. I don't know where my mother in law is going to go."

He contacted the Care Inspectorate, who said service providers were asked to give 13 weeks notice of cancelling their registration.

The inspectorate told him: "We have met with the provider [the Salvation Army] and with Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership (EHSCP) to discuss the potential closure and reiterated our expectations regarding the notice period.

“We have also explained that even if the resident's agreement states that the service can give people 28 days notice, this wouldn't be considered enough time when this involves such a large number of people."

The letter added that the EHSCP - who would work with the SA in carrying out a needs assessment and finding an alternative home - said they would require 13 weeks to undertake that work.

A Salvation Army spokesperson said: “We will not close any home unless every resident has secured a new place..

“Should we get to the point of closure, we will work with families and the local authority to ensure there is a smooth transition. We have been keen to reassure families that while we have initially set a working timeline of 28 days, we know that finding a new home might take longer and we will remain open until every last resident has secured a new home.

“In addition to our support during the transition, we will be offering additional pastoral support to residents who have moved, should they wish to receive it.”