Sarah Ashwell: Search underway for missing Dunbar woman

Police are appealing for information in a bid to find a woman missing from Dunbar.

By Jonathon Reilly
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 11:28 am
Updated Friday, 23rd July 2021, 11:30 am

Officers are seeking support from the public to trace Sarah Ashwell, 38, who lives near the centre of the East Lothian town.

She is described as white with long blonde hair, of average build, 5ft 4ins and speaks with a local accent.

Anyone who may have seen Sarah Ashwell, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 1296 of July 22.

Sarah Ashwell has gone missing from the Dunbar area. Contributed.
