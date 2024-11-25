Scalextric and Corgi share top retro children’s toys for Christmas 2024

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 25th Nov 2024

With just 5 weeks to go until Christmas, Corgi and Scalextric have shared their top children’s toys that are sure to spark nostalgia with a drive down memory lane.

From James Bond’s classic Aston Martin DB5 to Batman and Robin Scalextric sets, this selection of nine retro children’s toys are a great way to introduce young car enthusiasts to a world of motoring magic.

For more information you can visit the Corgi and Scalextric websites.

The most famous CORGI model of all time returns with a brand-new release to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the iconic James Bond film ‘Goldfinger.’ The 261 Aston Martin DB5 remains amongst the most beloved toys ever produced, and is famous for being one of the biggest selling die-cast cars of all time. This is a newly tooled version of the classic 261 Aston Martin DB5, featuring all the legendary action features of the original, including the working ejector seat, pop up rear bullet shield and spring out over-riders and machine guns. For 2024, the 261 arrives in the iconic Silver Birch paint finish of the real car for the first time ever. RRP £32.99

1. James Bond Aston Martin DB5

Ideal for first time racers, the new Scalectric Batwheels Batman Vs Robin set is designed for racers aged 4 and up. Recommended by Dr Gummer’s Good Play Guide, this set promises hours of entertainment and imagination for young racers. RRP £54.99

2. My First Scalextric Batwheels Batman V Robin Battery Powered Race Set

Recreate one of the most famous Wallace and Gromit moments from The Wrong Trousers with the new CORGI Train Chase Collection. Featuring Feathers McGraw, Gromit and Wallace – this exclusive bundle features all three characters needed to build the scene. Featuring highly detailed PVC figures on a die-cast metal train with rolling wheels, each character includes a piece of track to connect together for display. Individual RRP £34.99, Bundle RRP £94.99

3. Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers Train Set

The perfect gift for the kids that refuse to grow up, give Dad an upgrade from socks this year with the Scalextric Drift 360 Race Set. Race two Ford Mustang GT4 cars around a figure of eight track in this Drift 360 race set. Currently £99.99, RRP £149.99

4. Scalextric Drift 360 Race Set

