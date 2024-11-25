1 . James Bond Aston Martin DB5

The most famous CORGI model of all time returns with a brand-new release to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the iconic James Bond film ‘Goldfinger.’ The 261 Aston Martin DB5 remains amongst the most beloved toys ever produced, and is famous for being one of the biggest selling die-cast cars of all time. This is a newly tooled version of the classic 261 Aston Martin DB5, featuring all the legendary action features of the original, including the working ejector seat, pop up rear bullet shield and spring out over-riders and machine guns. For 2024, the 261 arrives in the iconic Silver Birch paint finish of the real car for the first time ever. RRP £32.99 | submitted