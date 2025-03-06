Thousands of people are expected to visit the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh this weekend when Scotland's only indoor motorcycle event arrives in the capital.

Around 18,000 are expected to attend the event the Scottish Motorcycle Show which runs across Saturday, March 8 and Sunday, March 9.

Featuring three exhibition halls housing over 120 exhibitors of exhibitors, the two-day event will showcase an unparalleled display of new bikes, bargains, and adrenaline-pumping action.

The Scottish Motorcycle Show at the Royal Highland Centre is will run across March 8 and 9 | The Scottish Motorcycle Show

This year’s show will feature the latest models from top manufacturers, including Kawasaki, Suzuki, Yamaha, Triumph and Harley-Davidson - to name just a few - and visitors will have the chance to test products and see the latest models months ahead of their arrival in showrooms.

Here is everything you need to know about the Scottish Motorcycle Show at the Royal Highland Centre.

When is The Scottish Motorcycle Show? Opening times and dates

The Scottish Motorcycle Show is on Saturday, March 8 and Sunday March 9. The event runs from 9am to 5pm on Saturday with a slightly earlier finish of 4pm on Sunday. The last entry for both days is 3pm. The Classic Bike Hall will close promptly at 3:30pm on Sunday.

Where is the Royal Highland Centre?

The Royal Highland Centre is located in Ingliston just outside Edinburgh. The venue post code is EH28 8NB.

How much are tickets?

A single adult day ticket costs £20 plus VAT if booked in advance. Ticket prices increase to £25 if purchased on the day. Children under 12 can attend the event free of charge.

What events are taking place at the Scottish Motorcycle Show?

♦ The Classic Bike Pavilion will take enthusiasts on a journey through time with Scotland’s largest collection of historic metal.

♦ Don’t miss the Classic Bike fire-up paddock, where vintage motorcycles roar back to life.

♦ The Knockhill 'Braveheart' Stage brings an exciting line-up of superbike stars and crowd interactions.

♦ Braveheart Superbike Riders – John McPhee, Rory Skinner, and Lewis Rollo will be answering questions and catching up with visitors throughout the weekend.

♦ For the first time in years, Scotland has three riders in the British Superbike Championship and legendary racer John McGuinness will provide live commentary laps of the Isle of Man TT and North West 200 each day.

♦ For stunt lovers, the Two Brothers Racing stunt team will deliver heart-pounding performances, pushing the limits of motorcycle stunts.

For a full list of events you can visit the Scottish Motorcycle Show website.

Scotland’s only indoor motorcycle returns to Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre at the weekend | The Scottish Motorcycle Show

How can I get to the Scottish Motorcycle Show at the Royal Highland Centre?

By car/motorbike

The Royal Highland Centre sits off Glasgow Road (A8) between Newbridge roundabout andthe A8/Airport roundabout. Drivers can access the Royal Highland Centre from the A8/Airport roundabout onto Eastfield Road. From there, signposts provide directions to the venue along Fairview Road onto Ingliston Road.

By rail

Edinburgh Gateway Station by Gogar/The Gyle is the nearest train station to the Royal Highland Centre.

By tram

Edinburgh Trams run from every 7 minutes throughout the day and take around 30 minutes from the city. Trams interchange with rail services at Edinburgh Gateway, Edinburgh Park, Haymarket and St Andrew Square. Other stops on the tram route include Murrayfield Stadium and Princes Street.

By bus

Lothian Buses – From Edinburgh, Lothian Buses run regular services including the Airlink 100, Skylink 200 & 300, plus services 20 & 63. All buses run regularly and drop-off close to the Royal Highland Centre. Click here for a Lothian Buses timetable or call 0131 555 6363 for further information. Citylink also operate services with drop-offs on the A8 close to the Royal Highland Centre. For more information, click here.

Yes. Parking on site costs £10 per car (card payment preferred) but motorcycle parking is free.