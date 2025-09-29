Second by-election in a year as West Lothian councillor quits

Whitburn and Blackburn residents area facing a second by-election in a year after it was confirmed local Labour councillor David Russell had resigned.

Councillor Russell handed his resignation to Graham Hope, the council’s Chief Executive on Monday morning.

It is understood he has also quit the Labour party.

No reason has been given for his decision and Mr Russell has not responded to requests from the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) for a statement.

It is a blow for the minority Labour-led administration however, which will see its headcount reduced to just 11 councillors, including fellow Whitburn councillor George Paul.

Labour runs the West Lothian administration in a loose “confidence and supply” agreement, backed by four Conservatives, one Lib Dem and one Independent councillor.

Asked by the LDRS if he, or the Labour group, would comment on the resignation, the council and Labour group leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick simply said: “No”.

David Russell was elected for Labour last November to fill the seat vacated by Kirsteen Sullivan after her election as MP in the Bathgate and Linlithgow constituency in July last year.

A by-election will likely be held before the turn of the year as it has to be held within three months of a seat being vacated. Details are expected to be announced next week.

In the November 2024 poll Mr Russell narrowly beat SNP candidate Aileen Brown by 71 votes, securing 1,093 votes to her 1,022.

The Conservatives were beaten into fourth place – taking 239 votes, behind Reform which secured third place with 578.

Other votes were divided among the Lib Dems, Scottish Greens and an Independent.