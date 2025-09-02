Adverts for contraceptives, trade unions and sex will be barred from roundabouts across East Lothian as part of a plan to cash in on its roads.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Lothian Council is set to approve a revised policy for hiring out 24 roundabouts across the county for sponsorship or advertising.

It includes a list of subjects which will be banned from being promoted on the junctions from politics to sex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors will be asked to approve plans which include using a third party operator to oversee the hiring out of promotional space with a percentage of the income coming back to the local authority.

A report on the changes says the list of subjects which will be off limits includes political content or party promotion, trade unions, religious organisations or content which could be considered as prejudice.

How Levenhall Roundabout, Musselburgh, would look with advertising sign | East Lothian Council

It also includes anything promoting alcohol, tobacco, sex and ‘contraceptives and associated products and services, except relating to health promotion’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it warns potential advertisers that the ban will include “any other sponsorship type deemed inappropriate by East Lothian Council”.

A report to elected members says nine other Scottish local authorities currently have some form of roundabout sponsorship in place, including West Lothian Council and the City of Edinburgh Council.

It add that using a third party provider to oversee the signs on roundabouts will mean the council will face no costs for operating it while receiving a percentage of the income.

The signs will also have to contain information including the name of the roundabout and East Lothian Council’s name alongside any sponsor or advert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report says: “There is no cost to East Lothian Council in this policy. Any third-party provider is responsible for all costs associated with marketing,hardware, advertising consents and installations.

“Any income generated comes at zero cost to East Lothian Council with the third-party provider carrying the burden of financial risk.

“It is expected that the advertising on roundabouts will generate income for the council. While it is difficult at this stage to quantify due to the number of variables, we commit to reporting back in 12 months as to the performance of this initiative.”

The report will go to councillors next week for approval.