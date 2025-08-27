West Lothian Council in disbelief after another minibus used to help vulnerable residents is stolen
The white Ford minibus (registration SR16 LWG) is understood to have been stolen from outside Quigley House in Craigshill, Livingston, between 7.50pm on Tuesday, August 26, and the early hours of this morning (August 27). The van’s last known location was in the Kirknewton area.
It comes after a similar van was stolen from the same address in February. Quigley House is the base for West Lothian Council’s Pathways service, which provides community-based activities for adults who need support. The minibus is used to take group members to activities in their local communities and also used to support people that travel to central pick-up points at St John’s Hospital and Livingston Centre.
A West Lothian Council spokesperson said: “We can’t believe we are having to write this once again but unfortunately some of our most vulnerable service users have been impacted by the theft of one of our minibuses.
“The car park area is covered by CCTV and we are awaiting access to review the footage to assist the authorities in their investigation. According to our vehicle tracker, it is thought the last known location of the minibus was in the Kirknewton area (EH27 8DS) just off the A701.
“If anyone has any information that could help Police in their investigation please call 101 and quote incident number PS/20250827/0813.”