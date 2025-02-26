West Lothian Council is appealing for information after thieves stole a minibus from a day care centre for adults.

The incident is understood to have happened between 7pm on Monday, February 24 and the early hours of Tuesday, February 25 at Quigley House in Craigshill, Livingston. A white Ford 17-seater minibus with registration plate SR16LRF was stolen from the property where the council’s Pathways service is based.

Pathways provides community-based activities for adults who need support and gives members greater independence. The minibus was used to take group members to activities in their local communities. The stolen bus is also used to support people that travel to central pick-up points at St John’s Hospital and Livingston Centre.

West Lothian Council said the last known location of the minibus was near Plains in North Lanarkshire according to the vehicle tracker.

Anyone with information about the incident or vehicle is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0930 of February 25.