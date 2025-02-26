West Lothian crime: Thieves steal minibus used to support adults with learning difficulties

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 15:47 BST

West Lothian Council is appealing for information after thieves stole a minibus from a day care centre for adults.

The incident is understood to have happened between 7pm on Monday, February 24 and the early hours of Tuesday, February 25 at Quigley House in Craigshill, Livingston. A white Ford 17-seater minibus with registration plate SR16LRF was stolen from the property where the council’s Pathways service is based.

A white Ford minibus with registration plate SR16LRF was stolen from Quigley House in Craigshill, West Lothian. The above vehicle matches the description of the stolen minibusA white Ford minibus with registration plate SR16LRF was stolen from Quigley House in Craigshill, West Lothian. The above vehicle matches the description of the stolen minibus
A white Ford minibus with registration plate SR16LRF was stolen from Quigley House in Craigshill, West Lothian. The above vehicle matches the description of the stolen minibus | West Lothian Council

Pathways provides community-based activities for adults who need support and gives members greater independence. The minibus was used to take group members to activities in their local communities. The stolen bus is also used to support people that travel to central pick-up points at St John’s Hospital and Livingston Centre.

West Lothian Council said the last known location of the minibus was near Plains in North Lanarkshire according to the vehicle tracker.

Anyone with information about the incident or vehicle is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0930 of February 25.

