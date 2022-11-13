Shocking photo shows aftermath of crash which saw car flip onto roof after collision with parked car
Police responded to a report of a car colliding with a parked vehicle
By Gary Flockhart
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
A car flipped onto its roof after a collision with a parked car on Saturday afternoon.
Police were called at around 3.25pm to the incident on Broad Street in Cowdenbeath, Fife.
The road was closed while the vehicle recovery took place – but no one was injured as a result of the crash.
Most Popular
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 3.25pm on Saturday, 12 November, to a report of a car colliding with a parked vehicle.
“The road is currently blocked while recovery takes place.”