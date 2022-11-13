News you can trust since 1873
Shocking photo shows aftermath of crash which saw car flip onto roof after collision with parked car

Police responded to a report of a car colliding with a parked vehicle

By Gary Flockhart
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

A car flipped onto its roof after a collision with a parked car on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called at around 3.25pm to the incident on Broad Street in Cowdenbeath, Fife.

The road was closed while the vehicle recovery took place – but no one was injured as a result of the crash.

A car flipped onto its roof after a collision with a parked car on Saturday afternoon in Cowdenbeath, Fife. Photo: Fife Jammer Locations

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 3.25pm on Saturday, 12 November, to a report of a car colliding with a parked vehicle.

“The road is currently blocked while recovery takes place.”

