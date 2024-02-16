Sir Chris Hoy announces he is undergoing cancer treatment after shock diagnosis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy has announced he has been diagnosed with cancer.

The 47-year-old former track star, from Edinburgh, said he is currently undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy, saying it is "going really well" and that he currently feels "fine".

Writing on his Instagram account, Hoy said: "I have a bit of news. Last year I was diagnosed with cancer, which came as a huge shock, having had no symptoms up to that point. I'm currently receiving treatment including chemotherapy, which thankfully is going really well.

Olympic medallist Sir Chris Hoy has announced he has cancer. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

"I'd like to extend my sincere gratitude to all the medical professionals for their amazing help and care."

The Scot said he had planned to keep the information private but that his "hand has been forced" as he looked forward to an "exciting year of work ahead".

"For the sake of my young family, I had hoped to keep this information private but regrettably our hand has been forced," said Hoy. "Whilst I'm thankful for any support, I'd like to deal with this privately.

"My heart goes out to the many others who are also going through similar challenges right now. I'm optimistic, positive and surrounded by love for which I'm truly grateful. As you might imagine, the last few months have been incredibly difficult.