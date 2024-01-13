Sir Chris Hoy to lead 50km virtual cycle for Doddie Aid MND fundraiser

The Olympic medalist said there is ‘no greater motivation’ than the memory of Doddie.

Edinburgh cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy will lead a virtual bike ride in memory of rugby great Doddie Weir this weekend to help raise money for motor neuron disease.

The six-time Olympic gold medallist will lead a 50km virtual bike ride on online cycling platform Zwift at 10am this Sunday, 14 January as part of Doddie Aid 2024, the flagship fundraising programme for the My Name’5 Doddie foundation.

More than 1,000 cyclists are expected to join the social ride, and the 11-time cycling world champion has urged them all to dig deep in honour of late Scotland rugby legend Weir who died from the disease in November 2022.

Sir Chris Hoy with Doddie Weir

Doddie Aid was founded by Weir’s former teammate and Scotland rugby captain Rob Wainwright in 2020.

The event which kicked off on January 1 is My Name’5 Doddie Foundation’s biggest fundraiser, with all cash raised invested in research projects into effective treatments and one day a cure for MND.

Fundraisers are already closing in on the £500,000 mark, with more people signing up every day to play their part in the hunt for treatments and one day a cure for MND.

Sir Chris said: “Doddie was an inspiration to everybody who met him and far more around the world, and his relentless pursuit of a world free of MND through the foundation has provided more hope than ever for people living with this devastating disease.

“This ride, and Doddie Aid, is about everybody uniting behind the common cause Doddie started. I often hear people ask ‘what can I do to help’ – well this is it.

“The ride is fun and open to all, whether this is the only event you do for Doddie Aid or a way to top up your miles. Doddie’s selfless and tireless work in his final years helped create hope of a finish line in the search for a cure for MND – it’s up to all of us to help the community reach it.”

World record breaking endurance cyclist Mark Beaumont – who became the fastest ever cyclist to solo circumnavigate the globe in 2017 – will also leads a ride around Edinburgh’s Arthur’s seat on Saturday, January 13. The event is open to all participating in this year’s Doddie Aid event. Fundraiser and endurance cyclist Davy Zyw, who is living with MND, will also lead the cycle this weekend.

Other household names involved in this year’s event include Hollywood star Ewan McGregor, football legend Ally McCoist, iconic TV presenters Lorraine Kelly; Jenny Falconer; Gabby Logan and Eilidh Barbour, as well as rugby heroes Kenny Logan, Zander Fagerson, Scott Quinnell, Kelly Brown, Jim Hamilton, Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie, and many more.

Paul Thompson, director of fundraising at My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, said: “The wave of support from the general public as well as some of the most famous names in the world is inspiring. It shows Doddie’s enduring impact and the strength of will he ignited in the public to help in our mission to rid the world of MND.

“The money raised from Doddie Aid goes towards research into effective treatments that may one day lead to a cure for MND. There’s still plenty of time to sign up for this year’s event, and everybody who does is playing a part in securing Doddie’s legacy.”

Doddie Aid has so far raised more than £4 million for MND research.