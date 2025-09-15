Six overnight closures on Edinburgh City Bypass in Lothianburn begin tonight
Works at the Lothian Westbound Onslip on the A720 will run from September 15 to 22 between 8.30pm and 6am each night, excluding Saturday and Sunday nights.
From Monday, September 15, the A720 Lothianburn Westbound Onslip will be closed, with the A720 Westbound mainline unaffected. From September 16, the A720 Westbound mainline and A720 Lothianburn Westbound Onslip will be closed.
A signposted diversion will be in place, re-routing traffic via the A702 Biggar Road, B701 Oxgangs/Redford Road, and Dreghorn Link. This diversion will add approximately five minutes to journey times.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East network manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will address and repair defects such as potholes and cracks in the road surface, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.
“It is essential for safety that we close the carriageway throughout the works, however we’ve scheduled them to be carried out overnight to minimise any disruption. We thank road users in advance for their patience while our teams carry out these upgrades.”
For live traffic information you can visit the Traffic Scotland website.