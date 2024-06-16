South Queensferry homes for sale: new homes featuring breathtaking views of the famous Forth Bridges for sale
Lovell Homes has released a range of homes at their new South Queensferry development - each designed to accommodate modern family life.
The award-winning homebuilder has unveiled a new show home at its South Queensferry site, located just ten miles outside of Edinburgh. The Crossings development takes its name from the three bridges that cross the Firth of Forth.
The development offers a selection of two, three, four and five bedroom homes, with each property featuring open-plan kitchen/dining room with French doors to the rear garden. Prospective buyers visiting the development can get a feel for the spacious, well-thought-out interiors - with the homes also boasting breathtaking views of the famous Forth Bridges and the Firth of Forth.
Lovell sales director in Scotland, Margaret Davidson said: "These brand-new show homes are designed to showcase the space, design, and high-quality specification buyers can expect from a Lovell home.”
Ms Davidson added: “Buyers have the opportunity to experience first-hand the standard of living available with a Lovell Home."
For more information about the Crossings development and to book a viewing you can visit the Lovell Homes website.
