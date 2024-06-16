Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lovell Homes say the Crossings development will be ‘one of South Queensferry’s most desirable neighbourhoods’

Lovell Homes has released a range of homes at their new South Queensferry development - each designed to accommodate modern family life.

The award-winning homebuilder has unveiled a new show home at its South Queensferry site, located just ten miles outside of Edinburgh. The Crossings development takes its name from the three bridges that cross the Firth of Forth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vision for the show home designs was to convey the 'spirit of elegant family living’ | Lovell Homes

The development offers a selection of two, three, four and five bedroom homes, with each property featuring open-plan kitchen/dining room with French doors to the rear garden. Prospective buyers visiting the development can get a feel for the spacious, well-thought-out interiors - with the homes also boasting breathtaking views of the famous Forth Bridges and the Firth of Forth.

Lovell sales director in Scotland, Margaret Davidson said: "These brand-new show homes are designed to showcase the space, design, and high-quality specification buyers can expect from a Lovell home.”

Ms Davidson added: “Buyers have the opportunity to experience first-hand the standard of living available with a Lovell Home."