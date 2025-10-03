Events across Edinburgh have been cancelled as Storm Amy rolls into town for the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Edinburgh this weekend, with the first storm of the winter, Storm Amy, bringing winds of up to 50mph, and lasting from 6pm on Friday, October 3, until 11.59pm on Saturday, October 4.

Strong winds are expected in Edinburgh over the coming two days.

Events/ attractions

Edinburgh Oktoberfest in West Princes Street Gardens, which was supposed to start today, Friday, at 4pm, was cancelled by the council on safety grounds this afternoon. The event is currently scheduled to recommence tomorrow before ending on Sunday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh Zoo has announced it will be closed on Saturday due to Storm Amy, for the safety of staff, visitors and animals.

In a post on X, the zoo said: “Due to Storm Amy and the increasing wind speeds we have taken the decision to close the zoo tomorrow (Saturday, 4 October) for the safety of our staff, visitors and animals. Pre-booked ticket holders will be contacted by email shortly.”

Posting on Facebook, Edinburgh Castle said: “Due to Storm Amy, we may need to delay opening or close the castle on Saturday, October 4 to ensure the safety of our staff and visitors.”

Lauriston Castle has also announced it will be closed tomorrow, posting on social media, Edinburgh Museums said: "Due to the predicted high winds during Storm Amy, Lauriston Castle gardens, castle and Mimi's will be closed on Saturday, October 4. We will reopen as normal from Sunday, October 5."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tantallon Castle will also be closed on Saturday due to Storm Amy. Historic Environment Scotland (HES) said: “We hope to reopen on Sunday, but please contact the site directly to confirm its opening status.”

HES also announced that Craigmillar Castle will be closed on Saturday due to Storm Amy.

Tonight’s Edinburgh Rugby match against Ulster at Hive Stadium, Murrayfield has been postponed. Edinburgh Rugby told fans: “Forecast storm force winds it is no longer safe to play the match at Hive Stadium, Scottish Gas Murrayfield or any other suitable venue throughout Scotland.”

Edinburgh Castle looks set to close on Saturday due to Storm Amy.

Travel

Storm Amy is also affecting travel across Scotland, with rail disruption already reported earlier today. Rail cancellations have hit the north of the country in particular, with an amber weather warning currently in place there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland is warning road users to expect bridge restrictions during Storm Amy later today. The Forth Road Bridge is now closed to all traffic. All vehicles are to use the Queensferry Crossing. The footbridge remains open to pedestrians.

The Clackmannanshire Bridge, the Kincardine Bridge and Tyne Bridge carrying the A1 in East Lothian are all expected to close to high sided vehicles.

The Queensferry Crossing is expected to remain open to cars thanks to its wind shielding, however restrictions on high sided vehicles may be required later this evening.

Motorists are being warned about possible restrictions on the Queensferry Crossing. | Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “Our teams are fully mobilised to deal with any issues that arise on the trunk road network, such as fallen trees, flooding or bridge closures.

“While the strongest winds are forecast for the west of Scotland, Storm Amy is still expected to cause some disruption further east.

“Drivers of high sided or wind-susceptible vehicles such as cars with roof boxes or trailers should take particular care, as strong gusts could happen at any time.

“All road users should pay close attention to weather warnings and comply with bridge restrictions and police travel advice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Traffic Scotland has been reporting long queues on the City of Edinburgh Bypass this afternoon due to surface water, particularly between Dreghorn and Dalkeith, with delays of 35 minutes expected ahead of the Friday evening rush hour.

Posting on X, Traffic Scotland said: “Please allow extra time on your journey and use caution with surface water.”