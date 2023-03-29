Lighthouse workers could walk out for the first time in a row over pay, sparking major safety fears for vessels in Scottish waters.

Workers employed by Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB), which maintains and operates Scotland’s lighthouses, beacons and buoys at sea, are being balloted for the first time in history on strike action in a dispute over pay. Around 30 Unite members including able seamen, base assistants, cooks and technicians will take part in the ballot which opened on March 28 and closes on April 24.

The workers provide vital maintenance and operational support for lighthouses, beacons and buoys at sea ensuring that vessels and ships have safe passage through Scottish waters. The NLB which is headquartered in Edinburgh maintains 208 lighthouses across Scotland and the Isle of Man, including Bell Rock on the east coast between the Forth which runs up to Leith and the Tay along to Dundee.

Bell Rock Lighthouse Photo by Ian Rutherford

Workers have been offered a two per cent rise following a pay freeze last year, which is a real term pay cut over two years. Unite has warned of major safety issues for vessels on Scottish waters if a strike goes ahead.

Unite industrial officer, Alison Maclean, said: “Unite’s NLB members deserve a pay offer which at the very least matches that of other workers providing a key public service. The current two per cent offer following a pay freeze last year is insulting when inflation has jumped to its highest rate in 45 years.

“If there is no revised pay offer then quite literally the beacons and buoys at sea could go out or remain faulty due to any strike action our members could take. This would present major safety issues for vessels passing through Scottish waters.”