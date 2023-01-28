An urgent search is underway to find a missing teenage boy in Edinburgh. Stuart McGee was last seen at Napier University at around 6pm on Friday evening (January 27) heading towards Calder Road, police said.

The 15-year-old, who lives in the Corstorphine area, has not been seen since, and there are growing concerns for his welfare. Stuart is described as white, 5ft11/6ft tall, with short brown hair, skinny build. When last seen he was said to be wearing a blue timberland jacket, black jeans, black puma trainers with an orange soul with a black Nike bag.

Anyone who may have seen Stuart since this time or who has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 4087 of 27th January 2023.