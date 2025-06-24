Succession star Brian Cox has announced his first ever one-man show, which he will tour around the UK and Ireland this autumn, including a stop in Edinburgh.

The show, It’s All About Me!, will tell the story of the multi-award winning actor’s life and career - from the back streets of Dundee to the glittering lights of Hollywood.

He will launch the 18-date tour on October 1 in Northampton and is due to appear at the Edinburgh Playhouse on October 5, then visiting venues across the country before finishing in London’s Adelphi Theatre on November 4.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday 25 June, at 10am from BrianCoxOnTour.com.

Brian Cox has won numerous prestigious awards for both stage and screen. And he is now a household name, thanks to his role as the infamous character Logan Roy in the acclaimed TV show Succession, for which he won a Golden Globe.

Over his 65 years in the acting business, Brian Cox has also been the recipient of a Primetime Emmy Award, Screen Actors Guild Award and two Olivier Awards.

The publicity for his one-man show describes it as “a journey that is full of laughter and pathos” and adds: “Expect candour, searing honesty, and hilarious stories.”

Brian will be joined on stage by producer Clive Tulloh, who will put questions from the audience to him.

Brian Cox said: "I am looking forward to this tour as it marks something a little different for me - sharing the stage with myself. As the title indicates, the show will focus more than ever on my life and career. In the second half, the tables are turned and the audience will have the chance to put their questions to me. It should be a lot of fun."