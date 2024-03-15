Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh Fringe will turn an old school into a new multi million pound 'hub' after the council agreed a lease for the city centre building.

The Old Town’s South Bridge Resource Centre will be repurposed as a “year-round Fringe community hub” for artists, using £7 million awarded by the UK Government. The former school – which comes with a “considerable repair bill” – will undergo a major refurbishment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But groups who use the centre have hit back at the move, saying their needs have not been considered and accusing the council of 'tokenistic' engagement with them over relocation to another space in the city.

The Centre currently accommodates over 1100 learners spanning 85 classes. These include Literacy and numeracy support, deaf learning, ESOL. and a range of classes including singing, pottery, art, languages and computer groups.

It has been let to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society (EFFS) on a 99-year lease for £1 a year on the basis that EFFS spend millions on the building, following a decision at the Council’s Finance and Resources Committee on Thursday, 14 March.

Announcing the signing of the lease the council said alternative locations have already been found for most groups. But the biggest group made up of adult learners said they still don't know where they will be going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the adult learners forum said: "We feel very strongly that our position as learners and regular users of the Centre has not been considered. It is on many bus routes, has suitable parking and is central. Council officers have very little idea of the nature and breadth of the learning that goes on in the building and consequently no real idea what constitutes a “suitable“ alternative provision."

In a report on the proposals last April it said a “considerable amount of work” was still required before a long lease can be signed, including the council relocating adult education services "without any detriment to the service."

But the adult learners forum said this has not been done and that no decision should have been taken at the committee meeting to approve the lease.

They added: "We are baffled as to how council officers can have identified locations which are “suitable “if they have not taken the time to find out what the learners need from those locations. Any engagement that has been undertaken has been instigated by the Adult Learners themselves. Any Council activity has been very last minute and tokenistic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It would seem that, yet again, the council is more inclined to accommodate the needs of visitors to the city than those of Edinburgh people who they are employed and elected to serve."

Councillor Val Walker, Culture and Communities Convener for the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “Today’s decision means the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society now has a substantial city centre location for their exciting plans for a new hub. The proposals are for a new, year-round space which includes opportunities for local cultural organisations, artists, and communities to use as well as a Fringe Festival home.

“The Council has a vital role to play in ensuring residents have access to creative and cultural opportunities wherever they live in our city. We’re committed to regular funding, partnership working, and backing development programmes and projects. By doing this, we can support and facilitate the stability and development of our city’s exceptional array of cultural activities, venues, communities and events at every level.

“As part of the proposals, suitable alternative locations have already been identified for the majority of groups and classes that currently use the building. Further detailed and responsive engagement will take place as we identify venues going forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shona McCarthy, Chief Executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: “The Committee's decision today is an important milestone in the journey towards creating a new Fringe community hub.