Terrified dog ‘abandoned like rubbish’ with all his belongings in West Lothian
On Saturday, May 10, a passer-by discovered frightened young border collie type dog cowering beside bushes in Livingston near Almondvale Stadium. After calling the police, a SSPCA rescue officer arrived where they found the pup had been ‘abandoned like rubbish.’
Following the distressing incident, the officer gained the animal’s trust after some gentle coaxing and was able to secure him safely. The young dog is now being cared for in the safety of one of their animal rescue and rehoming centres.
A Scottish SPCA inspector said: “This is a stark and painful reminder that there is absolutely no excuse for abandoning an animal. There is help available, and abandonment should never be the answer.
“While the dog is microchipped, the details are outdated and no longer valid. He was left in an incredibly vulnerable state, both physically and emotionally.
“If anyone feels overwhelmed or unable to cope with their pet, we urge them to reach out. One call could mean the difference between safety and suffering.”
The charity is now appealing to the public for any information about the dog’s abandonment. If you recognise him or know anything about how he came to be left behind, please contact the Scottish SPCA’s confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.