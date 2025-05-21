The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a dog was abandoned with all his belongings in West Lothian.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, May 10, a passer-by discovered frightened young border collie type dog cowering beside bushes in Livingston near Almondvale Stadium. After calling the police, a SSPCA rescue officer arrived where they found the pup had been ‘abandoned like rubbish.’

Following the distressing incident, the officer gained the animal’s trust after some gentle coaxing and was able to secure him safely. The young dog is now being cared for in the safety of one of their animal rescue and rehoming centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, May 10, a frightened young border collie type dog was found abandoned in Livingston near Almondvale Stadium | SSPCA

A Scottish SPCA inspector said: “This is a stark and painful reminder that there is absolutely no excuse for abandoning an animal. There is help available, and abandonment should never be the answer.

“While the dog is microchipped, the details are outdated and no longer valid. He was left in an incredibly vulnerable state, both physically and emotionally.

“If anyone feels overwhelmed or unable to cope with their pet, we urge them to reach out. One call could mean the difference between safety and suffering.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity is now appealing to the public for any information about the dog’s abandonment. If you recognise him or know anything about how he came to be left behind, please contact the Scottish SPCA’s confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.