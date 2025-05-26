From Monday June 9, the council intends to start implementing the reductions at locations across the city, beginning with Biggar Road.

New 30mph speed limit signs will be installed throughout June and July - and once they are in place, the new speed limits will be enforceable.

The council said it was urging motorists to look out for the signs and respect the new speed limits.

Transport and environment convener Stephen Jenkinson said: “Road safety is a key priority for us and I’m glad that we’re moving ahead with this important process. Whilst this has taken longer than we initially anticipated, I’m confident that these measures will make many of our roads across the city safer.

“The evidence is clear - lower speed limits make roads safer for everyone. A pedestrian or cyclist has twice the chance of surviving a collision at 30mph compared to 40mph. Any action that we can take to make sure all road users are safer is a positive step.”

1 . Biggar Road Biggar Road, from the junction with Braid Hills Road to the junction with the City Bypass | Google Photo Sales

2 . Burdiehouse Road Burdiehouse Road, from the junction with Janefield, across the Straiton junction and continuing on Straiton Road until the roundabout with Loanhead Road | Google Photo Sales

3 . Calder Road Calder Road, from the junction with Stevenson Drive to just beyond the junction with Hermiston House Road. | Google Photo Sales