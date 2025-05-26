The 19 Edinburgh roads where the 40mph speed limit is being cut to 30mph from June

By Ian Swanson
Published 26th May 2025, 17:48 BST

The city council has named 19 roads in Edinburgh due to have their speed limit cut from 40mph to 30mph within weeks.

From Monday June 9, the council intends to start implementing the reductions at locations across the city, beginning with Biggar Road.

New 30mph speed limit signs will be installed throughout June and July - and once they are in place, the new speed limits will be enforceable.

The council said it was urging motorists to look out for the signs and respect the new speed limits.

Transport and environment convener Stephen Jenkinson said: “Road safety is a key priority for us and I’m glad that we’re moving ahead with this important process. Whilst this has taken longer than we initially anticipated, I’m confident that these measures will make many of our roads across the city safer.

“The evidence is clear - lower speed limits make roads safer for everyone. A pedestrian or cyclist has twice the chance of surviving a collision at 30mph compared to 40mph. Any action that we can take to make sure all road users are safer is a positive step.”

Biggar Road, from the junction with Braid Hills Road to the junction with the City Bypass

1. Biggar Road

Biggar Road, from the junction with Braid Hills Road to the junction with the City Bypass | Google

Burdiehouse Road, from the junction with Janefield, across the Straiton junction and continuing on Straiton Road until the roundabout with Loanhead Road

2. Burdiehouse Road

Burdiehouse Road, from the junction with Janefield, across the Straiton junction and continuing on Straiton Road until the roundabout with Loanhead Road | Google

Calder Road, from the junction with Stevenson Drive to just beyond the junction with Hermiston House Road.

3. Calder Road

Calder Road, from the junction with Stevenson Drive to just beyond the junction with Hermiston House Road. | Google

Frogston Brae, linking Frogston Road East and Frogston Road West

4. Frogston Brae

Frogston Brae, linking Frogston Road East and Frogston Road West | Google

