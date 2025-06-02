The 8 Edinburgh area businesses named and shamed for not paying minimum wage to staff

More than 500 employers have been named by the UK Government for failing to pay staff minimum wage – including several businesses in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

The list, which was published by the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), highlights firms that failed to pay employees the national minimum wage, or the national living wage, which is what the UK Government calls the minimum wage for people aged over 21.

More than 60,000 workers were left out of pocket as a result, the Department for Business and Trade said. Employers being named across the UK include major high street brands, in a clear message from the UK Government that no employers are exempt from paying their workers the statutory minimum wage.

According to the DBT, 518 employers and businesses across the UK underpaid workers over several years. It included 44 Scottish firms in total, with eight of them based in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Following investigations by HMRC between 2015 and 2022, all the workers left short will be repaid a combined £7.4 million.

The national living wage was £11.44 in the year to the end of March, and has risen to £12.21 since April.

For 18-20-year-olds, the minimum wage rose to £10 this year, and for those aged under 18 it rose to £7.55.

Minister for Employment Rights, Justin Madders, says: “There is no excuse for employers to undercut their workers, and we will continue to name companies who break the law and don’t pay their employees what they are owed.

“Ensuring workers have the support they need and making sure they receive a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work is a key commitment in our Plan for Change. This will put more money in working people’s pockets, helping to boost productivity and ending low pay.”

Not all minimum wage underpayments are intentional, the UK Government said, but those who do not pay staff correctly will be penalised.

The Edinburgh and Lothians businesses found to have breached the National Minimum Wage law are as follows:

Thrive Childcare and Education Limited, Musselburgh, EH21, failed to pay £19,420.47 to 24 workers.

The Stair Arms Hotel Ltd, Midlothian, EH37, failed to pay £6,787.54 to 1 person

Mr Thomas Hutchison, Prestonpans, EH32, failed to pay £1,901.44 to 1 worker.

Biscuit Clothing Ltd, Edinburgh, EH10, failed to pay £1,469.89 to 1 worker.

KR Scotland Ltd, Edinburgh, EH3, failed to pay £849.21 to 3 workers.

Le Petit Francais Ltd, Edinburgh, EH6, failed to pay £744.52 to 10 workers.

Craig Gordon Building Services Ltd, Edinburgh, EH11, failed to pay £680.17 to 1 worker.

MacDonald Hotels (Management) Limited, Bathgate, EH48, failed to pay £648.78 to 1 worker.