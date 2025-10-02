Alternative rock legends The Cure will headline the Edinburgh Summer Sessions at the Royal Highland Centre next year – making a return to the capital for first time since 1992.

Known for hit songs Friday I’m in love, Just Like Heaven and Lovecats, the English band have sold more than 30 million records worldwide and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

The massive outdoor gig will take place on August 23 within the Royal Highland Showgrounds and marks the third time the band have played in Scotland.

Here is everything you need to know about The Cure gig in Edinburgh next summer.

Who are The Cure?

Formed in Crawley in the 1970s, The Cure have performed around 1,800 gigs to date over a career spanning almost five decades. They have released 14 studio albums, over 40 singles and have been a profound influence on contemporary music.

This year saw the release of Mixes Of A Lost World, a triple album reimagining the hugely successful 2024 Cure album Songs Of A Lost World. Curated by frontman Smith and featuring contributions from artists such as Orbital, Paul Oakenfold and Four Tet, all Cure royalties benefitted War Child UK.

How can I get tickets?

Presale (until 8am on Friday, October 3)

There are a range of presale options for The Cure’s Edinburgh Summer Sessions gig. You can visit Artist Presale which can be accessed by signing up using this link on The Cure’s website.

There is also Summer Sessions presale, which can be accessed by subscribing to the event’s newsletter, here. Fans can also access The Cure presale tickets via Gigs in Scotland, by registering for an account with the website.

There is also a Ticketmaster presale which will see eligible fans receive an email with further access details.

General sale

General sale tickets will be available from 9am on Friday, October 3 via the Summer Sessions website, the Ticketmaster website and

Who is supporting The Cure?

Artists providing support include, Mogwai, the atmospheric and timeless Slowdive, and one of the most exciting new bands of recent years, Just Mustard.

Are there any restrictions?

Because this is an outdoor, standing-only event, anyone attending must be over 14. Those under 15 must be accompanied by an adult aged 21 or over, with one adult required per each 4 children under-16.

There is also a limit of 4 tickets per person and per household - any tickets in excess of this will be cancelled.