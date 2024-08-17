Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular street food and craft market in Edinburgh is hosting a ‘tropical’ pop-up event tonight - offering guests hours of fun for just £3.

On Saturday, August 17, The Granton Pitt will provide an ‘evening of global topical tunes’ featuring Samedia Shebeen - a popular Edinburgh club night ‘known for their legendary beach parties.’

Portobello business and full-time Pitt resident, Soul Water Sauna, will also be on site with their traditional wood fired sauna for partygoers to relax while soaking up the eclectic sounds of Samedia Shebeen’s playlist. The event will also offer ‘delicious street food and thirst-quenching drinks’ at the waterfront location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Granton Pitt will open its doors at 5pm on Saturday, August 17 | The Pitt

The event will take place at the Granton Pitt on 20 West Shore Road between 5pm and 11pm. Tickets cost £3 plus a booking fee with persons under 18 able to go for free but must be accompanied by an adult. Sauna bookings are not included in the ticket price.

Hal Prescott, co-founder of The Pitt said this weekend marks the first ‘Roots’ music event which the team plan to host either monthly or quarterly going forward. He said: “Roots will always be music themed and community driven.’

By keeping the ticket price low, Hal said the event is more inclusive and caters for people who feel ‘priced out of the Fringe’ and offers the community and young people a ‘great alternative.’

An advert for the music event reads: “Samedia Shebeen is an iconic Edinburgh club night, established in 2010, who specialise in creating warm, inclusive and good dancefloor vibes via global tropical music. They take in sounds from Africa, Latin America, Brasil, the Middle East and way beyond, expertly mixed, to create a sonic journey that never fails to light up any room.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the event can be purchased online via the Citizen Ticket website. Roots is the latest in a series of pop-up events launched by The Pitt ahead of their official opening at their new site which is expected at the end of next month.