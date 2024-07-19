Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An award-winning hotel chain is set to open its latest venue in Edinburgh in the coming weeks, boasting stylish rooms and breathtaking views of the capital’s skyline.

The Resident Edinburgh, located a short walk from Princes Street, will open on September 1 with all 164 rooms and suites designed to create a ‘home away from home’ feel, featuring mini-kitchens, bespoke beds, 50” UHD TVs and a dining/working area.

Transforming a former dilapidated HM Revenue and Customs building in Drumsheugh Gardens, it is the first Scottish hotel by the award-winning group who have four venues in London and a fifth in Liverpool.

David JM Orr, Resident Hotels Ltd chief executive, said: “The Resident Edinburgh brings a new offering to the visitor for the city, a slightly longer stay with the guest and our teams at the centre. The Resident has an enviable track record at ensuring the visitor whether on business or leisure can experience a home from home, living like a local but with a very light touch.

“We are delighted to be able to offer a personal experience for any guest that enters The Resident Edinburgh and equip them with insider knowledge, so they can feel like a resident in Scotland’s vibrant capital. I’m looking forward to welcoming guests from September; the afterglow of the Festival will be a perfect time to visit a city that has proven increasingly to appeal throughout the year.”

The hotel will use local suppliers including Stewart Brewery, Quirky Chocolate and wine merchants Justerini & Brooks. Other partners include local artisan producers The West End Brasserie, Cairngorm coffee, Dulse, Kyloe and attractions such as the Royal Yacht Britannia, The Real Mary King's Close and Pickering’s at Summerhall.

Gillian Mylles, general manager of the hotel, said: “The attention to detail in The Resident Edinburgh is impressive. Amenities and services have been diligently considered to offer an exceptional experience for guests in an idyllic setting. We will be welcoming guests from all around the world, each visiting the capital for a variety of different reasons, and we have made sure we can cater to any potential need.

“The Resident Edinburgh will be a comforting home away from home. Guests will be able to get involved in the Edinburgh community, learn insider tips from the very best and also have the chance to socialise with other guests. I’m looking forward to our doors opening in September and meeting Edinburgh’s current and new residents”.

Average prices start from £269 per room. For more information you can visit The Resident Website.