Edinburgh planning: Bid to revamp prominent Grassmarket Hotel including exposed stonework
A planning application has been submitted for external alterations to the Grassmarket Hotel, on the corner with Victoria Street.
The changes would see the current render removed at ground and first-floor level to expose the stonework underneath. And a new clock feature would be added on the corner of the building.
There would also be two new hanging signs and lettering above the ground floor window and door, as well as the reinstatement of a small window at ground level on the side elevation.
Scotsman Hospitality, owners of the hotel, which is at 94-96 Grassmarket, said they were planning to embark on a restoration of the building’s exterior, in order to re-introduce a number of features that contributed positively to the heritage of the listed building.
They said: “Improvements to stonework, render removal and the introduction of an enhanced signage proposal are included in the works, and it is hoped that the positive investment will be welcomed by the council and interested parties.”
