Police in East Lothian launch investigation after thieves target two Dunbar homes in the middle of the night
On Tuesday, March 18, a property was broken into on Randolph Crescent at around 12.25am. Police later received reports of an attempted house break-in at a property at Bothwell Gardens at around 1am.
Police are treating the incidents as linked and enquiries have established a black BMW X7 was seen in both areas, before leaving Dunbar and heading towards Edinburgh.
Detective Sergeant Steven Stewart said: “We are appealing for anyone with information on these incidents to come forward. We are particularly keen to speak with anyone who lives in these areas of Dunbar and may have witnessed anything suspicious, or has potential CCTV or dashcam footage from around the times in question.“
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0149 of March 18. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.