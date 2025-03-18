Edinburgh police 'increasingly concerned' for teenager, 18, who vanished last week

Concerns are growing for an Edinburgh teenager who has been missing for several days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor Russell, 18, was last seen around 4.15pm on Thursday, March 13, in the West Granton Road area of the city.

He is described as white, 5ft 3in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair. He usually wears a baseball cap and hooded sweatshirts. Taylor has connections in the Edinburgh and Dumfries areas and could have travelled there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Kris Harvey, of Drylaw Police Station said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for Taylor's welfare and want to ensure he is safe and well.

"We are asking anyone who may have seen him since last Thursday, or who has any information on his whereabouts, to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number1268 of 15 March.