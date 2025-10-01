Thieves steal jewellery worth 5 figure sum from West Lothian home near busy street

Police in West Lothian are appealing for information after jewellery worth an estimated five-figure sum was stolen from a house in Blackburn, West Lothian.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thieves targeted a house in Daisyhill Court when no one was as the property, and it is believed the incident happened between 7.15pm and 9pm on Tuesday, September 30.

Detective Sergeant Tony Gilhooley, West Lothian CID, said:“Officers are checking local CCTV and doorbell cameras in the area and speaking to neighbours, but would also appeal to those who were in the area between 7.30pm and 9pm last night to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thieves targeted a house in Daisyhill Court, West Lothian, between 7.15pm and 9pm on Tuesday, September 30. | Google Maps

“The house in in a cul-de-sac and the only way in and out in via Daisyhill Road, which then leads to East Main Street. We know East Main Street can be busy at that time of evening as it’s the Main Street through Blackburn.

“Due to way the house was left by the thieves, we believe there would have been more than one person involved, so if you saw anyone running from Daisyhill Court or Road and into East Main Street, or people hanging about the area or any suspicious vehicle activity in the area, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3460 of Tuesday, 30 September 2025. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.