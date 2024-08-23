Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three police stations in East Lothian are being proposed for closure as part of a cash-saving drive.

Police Scotland has launched public consultations on the plans to shut North Berwick, Dunbar and Prestonpans police stations and dispose of the buildings, with officers being relocated to other stations in the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move would mean halving the number of police stations in East Lothian, leaving only Musselburgh, Haddington and Tranent.

North Berwick police station | Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Scotland said Prestonpans police station had not been used since the start of 2023, with local officers working from Tranent, which is two miles away.

And the force said under the proposals the small number of officers currently based at North Berwick and Dunbar would relocate to Haddington which is about 10 miles away.

Dunbar police station | Google

The proposals come amid concerns about the national police budget and plans for the permanent closure of more than 40 buildings across the country. In Edinburgh, the closure of Portobello police station has now been approved and the building is about to be marketed for sale.

Police Scotland’s East Lothian area commander, Chief Inspector Ben Leathes, said: “We’ve been reviewing the buildings we have across Lothian and Borders Division and how we use them. We considered where we would want to locate our people to be as effective and efficient as possible. This work has allowed us to identify buildings which we believe are no longer required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our community policing team in Prestonpans relocated to Tranent police station over a year ago and they have continued to support the local community.

“The changes proposed to North Berwick and Dunbar are in line with our policing plan that has been in place for the last ten years. Under that plan, if any member of the public contacts the police in North Berwick or Dunbar, it is actually our response officers based in Haddington who respond to those incidents.

“With investment in our fleet and digital device technology our officers are now fully mobile. Officers will continue to remain actively present in the community throughout their entire shifts, ensuring safety and maintaining a strong, visible police presence.

“If our proposals go ahead, there would be no change to the delivery of policing services and there would be no changes to the local policing teams. We are committed to remaining within the area and continuing to provide a service to East Lothian.

Prestonpan police station | Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I understand and I am sensitive to community concerns around changes involving police buildings however our policing service is not defined by our buildings, but by our actions within the communities we serve and work with. Anyone wishing to talk to an officer can visit a police station or call 101 (999 in an emergency).”

He urged people to take part in the consultation process via the Police Scotland engagement hub. “We are absolutely committed to listening to the wider views so we can shape the delivery of policing across East Lothian.”

The deadline for comments and feedback is Friday, September 20, 2024.