Tollcross crash driver took ill behind the wheel

A DRIVER who crashed his car into railings on a city centre street fell ill at the wheel, it has been confirmed.

The man is understood to have been travelling northbound along Earl Grey Street before hitting the metal fence on the opposite side of the roadway at around 7.30pm last night.

Police cordoned off and closed the street between Lothian Road and Tollcross as paramedics were called.

A police spokesman said: “It was a medical incident, whereby the driver took ill behind the wheel.”

The driver was taken to hospital but is not thought to be seriously injured.

There were no other injuries reported. Diversions were in place at the junctions of Tollcross, Earl Grey Street and Fountainbridge. Drivers were urged to avoid the area as traffic backed up.

