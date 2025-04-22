Scottish town just an hour from Edinburgh named one of the most boring places to live in UK
The Telegraph has produced a list of the most boring towns in the UK to live, with Alloa in Clackmannanshire named the most boring town in Scotland.
The town, between Falkirk and Dunblane, is situated on the north bank of the Forth at the spot where some say it ceases to be the River Forth and becomes the Firth of Forth.
The Telegraph, which also gave reasons to love the listed towns, chose Stevenage in England as the most boring town to live in the UK, describing it as a place ‘where everyone is a commuter’.
Alloa was third on the list, also behind the London suburb of Surbiton. The Telegraph said Alloa ‘struggles to get its character over’ but added that ‘the town has a certain grandeur’ with its ‘stately’ town hall and Alloa Tower, which is the town’s top tourist attraction.
The newspaper also said of the Central Lowlands town with a population of 14,440: “There are half a dozen listed structures. But the port’s commercial legacy is truly hefty, ranging from weaving to shipbuilding, foundries, printing, cooperage and coal.
“It isn’t easy to throw the imagination 60 years back, but local historians have done the hard work, and to walk through Alloa, as through any former industrial town, is to walk with ghosts, memories and shadows.”
It added that the wider area is ‘wild and beautiful’.
The article prompted one reader to comment: “Alloa is a great place to stay if you’re holidaying in central Scotland as it’s equidistant to Glasgow and Edinburgh and a hop, skip and a jump from Stirling and thus much cheaper than getting accommodation in those places. But other than that I’m afraid there’s not much going for it.”
