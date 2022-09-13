A British Airways flight from Edinburgh Airport to London set to fly later today has been cancelled, possibly due to the plane carrying Queen Elizabeth’s coffin departing at the same time.

According to the Edinburgh Airport website, the BA8709 flight was scheduled to depart at 5.45pm on September 13, 15 minutes earlier than the planned departure of the plane.

The flight will leave Edinburgh Airport, travelling to RAF Northolt, which is an Air Station based in Ruislip, England.

The country is in mourning for 10 days, and a Bank Holiday has been called for Monday, September 19, which is the day of the state funeral for the late monarch.

The Queen died at Balmoral Castle and is currently resting at St Giles Cathedral before moving to Westminster Hall in London, where she will lie in state.

The public will be able to pay their respects to the late monarch in Westminster Hall from Wednesday until the day of the funeral (Photo: Getty Images)

How long is the flight from Edinburgh to London?

According to flight comparison website Skyskanner, a flight from Edinburgh to London, normally takes on average 1 hour, 22 minutes.

The flight taking Her Majesty’s coffin is expected to arrive in England sooner than that, with an estimated flight time of under one hour.

Will there be more flight disruptions ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

Travel disruption is expected across a wide range of services next week when the Queen’s burial takes place.

National rail strikes scheduled for September 15 and 17 have also been postponed, but industry insiders fear disruption to flights later in the week, owing largely to the arrival of heads of state.

Foreign heads of state and their spouses are expected to arrive in London on commercial planes for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral, which will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

According to leaked documents seen by Politico, world leaders have been barred from using helicopters to get around "due to the number of flights operating at this time" and have been told they cannot use their own state cars to attend the funeral, and will instead travel in escorted coaches from a site in west London.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has informed foreign leaders that London Heathrow airport will not be available for private flight arrangements or aircraft parking, and that leaders who insist on flying privately should arrive at "less busy airports" around London "where possible."

Planes are expected to be disrupted mostly at Heathrow and Stansted, and air traffic restrictions may be imposed at Heathrow because flights generally arrive over central London and depart over Windsor, where the Queen will be interred.

Other passengers flying from UK airports have also been warned of "unforeseen events" that may result in commercial and private flights diverting from the intended airport of arrival.

Will there be more flight disruption?

Some flight disruption is likely this week at London and Edinburgh airports, although passengers should be notified of any changes ahead of time. Other planned flights should operate normally.

What to do if your flight is cancelled?

If your flight is cancelled or delayed for an extended period of time, you should be able to get compensation.

The delay length varies by airline, therefore it is advisable to check with your airline directly.