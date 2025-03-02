Drivers on M8 at Livingston facing long delays after two vehicle crash leaves lane closed
Traffic was left queuing on the eastbound carriageway at Livingston after two vehicles collided near Junction 3 on Scotland’s busiest motorway.
The AA route planner said the incident was first reported at around 9.15am on Sunday, March 2, and Traffic Scotland said recovery was underway at 11.20am.
Emergency services were on the scene, with one lane having been closed while the crash site was cleared. It is not currently known if anyone was injured in the crash.
A Traffic Scotland spokesman, speaking earlier today, said: “Road users are advised to approach with caution and expect longer travel times.” He added that journey times had been increased due to another vehicle having broken down on the stretch of road.
The AA Route Planner said: “Queuing traffic and one lane closed due to crash on M8 eastbound at J3 A899 Livingston Road (Livingston). There is also debris affecting the exit slip.”
Police Scotland has been approached for comment.
