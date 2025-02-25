Edinburgh road closed by police and blocked by damaged cars after crash
A road closure was in place on Grange Road on Tuesday, February 25, after two cars crashed outside the Brass Monkey pub.
One local, who was walking past the scene at around 2.30pm, said two police cars were stationed at the scene.
“The end of the road has been closed but there doesn’t seem to be any traffic issues in the area,” he said. “There are traffic cones and road closure signs and there are police officers out and looking at the scene.”
Images taken at the scene show two cars in the street, both of which are damaged and have their bonnets lifted. The photos also show debris in the middle of the road.
It is not currently known if anyone was injured in the crash. Police Scotland has been approached for comment.
