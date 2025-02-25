When the 125-year-old Clark’s Bar on Dundas Street suddenly closed in August 2024, many locals feared they’d seen the last of this historic watering-hole. Mercifully, the pub has been taken over by new landlord Hugo Laughton.

Hugo, who also runs St Bernard's Bar in the heart of Stockbridge, has spent the past few months lovingly revamping the venue – and it’s looking quite fabulous, as our photos show.

Take a look through our picture gallery for a first look inside Clark’s Bar as the much-loved boozer enters a new era.

