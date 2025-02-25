15 photos as Edinburgh pub with 125 years of history reopens after being saved from closure

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 25th Feb 2025, 16:22 GMT
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 16:31 GMT

One of Edinburgh’s most iconic pubs has welcomed back punters after it was saved from permanent closure – and we've had a look inside.

When the 125-year-old Clark’s Bar on Dundas Street suddenly closed in August 2024, many locals feared they’d seen the last of this historic watering-hole. Mercifully, the pub has been taken over by new landlord Hugo Laughton.

Hugo, who also runs St Bernard's Bar in the heart of Stockbridge, has spent the past few months lovingly revamping the venue – and it’s looking quite fabulous, as our photos show.

Take a look through our picture gallery for a first look inside Clark’s Bar as the much-loved boozer enters a new era.

Take a look through our gallery to see 15 photos of Clark's Bar following its refurbishment.

1. Edinburgh's Clark's Bar reopens - photo gallery

Take a look through our gallery to see 15 photos of Clark's Bar following its refurbishment. Photo: Third Party

Clark's Bar, located on Dundas Street in the New Town, was established in 1899 and has been a popular drinking spot for generations of locals.

2. Established in 1899

Clark's Bar, located on Dundas Street in the New Town, was established in 1899 and has been a popular drinking spot for generations of locals.

Locals will be glad to see that Clark's Bar hasn't changed much following its refurbishment. New landlord Hugo Laughton says he can't wait to welcome punters back to the iconic watering hole.

3. Lovingly restored

Locals will be glad to see that Clark's Bar hasn't changed much following its refurbishment. New landlord Hugo Laughton says he can't wait to welcome punters back to the iconic watering hole.

Edinburgh's iconic Clark's Bar is back and better than ever after it was saved from permanent closure by new landlord Hugo Laughton.

4. Old institution

Edinburgh's iconic Clark's Bar is back and better than ever after it was saved from permanent closure by new landlord Hugo Laughton.

