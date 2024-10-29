A historic Edinburgh pub established in 1899 is set to reopen – just months after locals were left 'gutted' by its abrupt closure.

In August, the landlord of Clark's Bar on Dundas Street announced on social media that the iconic boozer was closing its doors for good. But the pub’s owners, Caledonian Heritable Ltd, later disputed this claim adding it was ‘merely the current tenant’s tenure that will end on Friday’ and not the bar’s 125-year tenure.

A spokesperson for the firm told the Evening News back then: “Caledonian Heritable Ltd are delighted to offer the tenancy of Clark’s Bar to the market. This is a truly iconic site and has been a mainstay of the Edinburgh pub and real ale landscape for over 125 years, it is our ambition to see it remain as a hospitality destination for the New Town community and beyond.”

Now, the much-loved watering hole is to reopen under new management after the previous tenants stepped down.

While no official opening date has been confirmed, the outside of the bar has had a paint job and there are signs in the window that read 'opening soon' and 'under new management'.

This will be music to the ears of regulars who were left devastated by the threat of permanent closure back in the summer.

Back then, locals reacted with sadness to the news. One regular wrote: “Another Edinburgh icon gone. It was always a good vibe bouncing between here and Smithys”. Another customer said: “Not been in for a while but I’m gutted at this”.

Caledonian Heritable Ltd have been contacted for further comment on the reopening.