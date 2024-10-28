An Edinburgh city centre watering hole can now lay claim to being the UK's ‘most affordable cosy pub’.

With the clocks just going back and the nights getting colder, many locals will be looking for warm, welcoming spots to escape to when the weather takes a turn for the worse. To help people find the best value for their pub visits, money experts Moneyboat compiled a ranking of the top 10 most ‘affordable’ and ‘cosy’ pubs in the UK.

Topping the list, which was compiled by considering TripAdvisor ratings, value scores, 5-star reviews, and the word 'cosy', is The Queens Arms. Known for its delicious Sunday roasts and always a popular place to watch Six Nations rugby matches, this hidden jewel below the cobbles of Frederick Street is everything a comfortable, quality pub should be – steeped in heritage with a passion for quality.

A Moneyboat spokesperson said: "Known for its warm atmosphere, The Queens Arms has garnered 66 five-star reviews mentioning the word 'cosy.' This recognition places it ahead of other popular pubs across the UK, including Glasgow’s The Old Smiddy and Cardiff’s Gwaelod y Garth Inn, reaffirming Edinburgh’s reputation for offering inviting and budget-friendly pub experiences."

The only other Edinburgh pub to make the list was The Old Bell Inn in Edinburgh's Causewayside, in the fifth spot.

Below is the full list of the top 10 affordable and cozy winter pubs in the UK:

1. The Queens Arms in Edinburgh; 2. The Old Smiddy in Glasgow; 3. The Gwaelod y Garth Inn in Cardiff; 4. Ma Boyle’s in Liverpool; 5. The Old Bell Inn in Edinburgh; 6. Fredriks in Liverpool; 7. J.McGuffie & Co in Liverpool; 8. The Crown Liquor Saloon in Belfast; 9. Circus Tavern in Manchester; 10. The Old Contemptibles in Birmingham.