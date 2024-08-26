Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The landlord of an Edinburgh pub announced that it will stay open, just hours after hundreds turned out for its ‘last night’ celebrations.

Clark’s Bar in Dundas Street was rumoured to be closing last week after the pub announced it would serve its last customers on Friday, August 23. But the pub’s owners, Caledonian Heritable Ltd, later disputed this claim adding it was ‘merely the current tenant’s tenure that will end on Friday’ and not the bar’s 125-year tenure.

A member of the Cark's Bar team said “an agreement has been made for Clark’s Bar to continue trading" | Google Maps

On Saturday, August 24, the bar’s tenant later provided an update to announce ‘amazing news’.

Writing on social media, a member of the Clark’s Bar team said: “Firstly we would love to thank everyone that came down yesterday to celebrate this fantastic bar and all the kind words and memories shared.

“An agreement has been made for Clark’s Bar to continue trading! Clarks’ Bar would like to thank everyone for their support and continued support in the future!”

Established in 1899, the venue has operated as a tenanted venue since 2019. Responding to the pub’s latest announcement locals responded to the ‘tremendous news’. One said: “Glad to hear you were saved from the guillotine of closures. Best of luck to you all.”

Another added: “Great news! My husband and I are not regulars but love popping in when we're in the area.”