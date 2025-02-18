Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Edinburgh bridge in the Gorgie part of the city will remain closed for months after an inspection found ‘serious’ structural issues.

Harrison Road Bridge could be closed for over five months with scheduled works seeing the bridge deck replaced and a ‘full excavation of the current carriageway and footway’.

The Scottish Road Works Commissioner website states work will begin on Tuesday, February 18 and is estimated to last 129 working days. It added: “Both approaches to and over the bridge will be closed but local access will be maintained.”

On Tuesday, Edinburgh Travel News reported: “The imminent closure of Harrison Road will be in place from tonight. This is due to serious structural concerns identified during a recent assessment. This decision has been made as a matter of urgency to ensure public safety.

“Pedestrian access to be partially maintained. A full pedestrian closure will be needed in the future as construction develops. Emergency access will be maintained.

The Scottish Road Works Commissioner website states: “Harrison Road Bridge deck will be replaced with a reinforced concrete slab to take loading off the cast iron girders. This involves full excavation of the current carriageway and footway, break out of the jack arches and then reinstatement of carriageway, footway and kerbs.”