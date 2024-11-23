Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lothian Buses is currently working hard to restore its services across Edinburgh this afternoon following this morning’s decision to cancel all buses in the city due to snow.

At 10.40am this morning, Saturday, November 23, Lothian issued a warning to passengers to say all services were to be withdrawn immediately due to the weather.

Heavy snow hit Edinburgh at about 8.30am, with the white stuff falling on the city until around lunchtime.

The snow brought traffic to a standstill across most of Edinburgh this morning, including here at the Bridges. | National World

Now the local bus company is busy trying to restore all of its network to get buses running again, with passengers told to expect delays in the meantime.

Shortly after 2pm today, a Lothian spokesperson said: “Adverse weather impacted services earlier today and there may be some delays while we restore our network.

“Our teams are currently working hard to get our network fully operational. We thank you for your continued patience.”

Lothian has also had to set-up a temporary website, as its original address crashed, no doubt due to a surge in demand from locals wanting to know what was happening with their buses.

The company said earlier: “Due to increased demand, our website may be slower than normal when loading – we are working to resolve this as soon as possible. Please bear with us.”