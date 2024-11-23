Edinburgh buses returning after Lothian withdrew service this morning due to Storm Bert snow
At 10.40am this morning, Saturday, November 23, Lothian issued a warning to passengers to say all services were to be withdrawn immediately due to the weather.
Heavy snow hit Edinburgh at about 8.30am, with the white stuff falling on the city until around lunchtime.
Now the local bus company is busy trying to restore all of its network to get buses running again, with passengers told to expect delays in the meantime.
Shortly after 2pm today, a Lothian spokesperson said: “Adverse weather impacted services earlier today and there may be some delays while we restore our network.
“Our teams are currently working hard to get our network fully operational. We thank you for your continued patience.”
Lothian has also had to set-up a temporary website, as its original address crashed, no doubt due to a surge in demand from locals wanting to know what was happening with their buses.
The company said earlier: “Due to increased demand, our website may be slower than normal when loading – we are working to resolve this as soon as possible. Please bear with us.”
