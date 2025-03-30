Edinburgh City Bypass A720 blocked after crash as drivers facing delays

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 30th Mar 2025, 15:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Traffic is moving slowly on the Edinburgh City Bypass after a crash left the road blocked.

Traffic Scotland first reported the incident at 3.15pm, and said the westbound carriageway of the A720, near the Calder junction, is restricted due to a crash.

A spokesman for Traffic Scotland said: “Road users are advised to use caution on approach.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Traffic is moving slowly on the Edinburgh City Bypass after a crash left the road blocked.Traffic is moving slowly on the Edinburgh City Bypass after a crash left the road blocked.
Traffic is moving slowly on the Edinburgh City Bypass after a crash left the road blocked. | Google Maps

According to the AA Route Planner, traffic is moving slowly in the area with drivers joining the M8 at Hermiston Gait also affected.

The incident comes just hours after motorists at Hermiston Gait were hit by delays after a crash on the M8 saw one lane on the eastbound carriageway blocked.

Related topics:A720TrafficDriversScotlandMotorists

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice