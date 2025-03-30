Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Traffic is moving slowly on the Edinburgh City Bypass after a crash left the road blocked.

Traffic Scotland first reported the incident at 3.15pm, and said the westbound carriageway of the A720, near the Calder junction, is restricted due to a crash.

A spokesman for Traffic Scotland said: “Road users are advised to use caution on approach.”

According to the AA Route Planner, traffic is moving slowly in the area with drivers joining the M8 at Hermiston Gait also affected.

The incident comes just hours after motorists at Hermiston Gait were hit by delays after a crash on the M8 saw one lane on the eastbound carriageway blocked.