Edinburgh drivers faced with 1.2 mile diversion to allow for two week 180 metre York Place closure

The final phase of roadworks at Picardy Place will force drivers to take a 1.2 mile diversion to allow for just a 180 metre road closure.

York Place will be shut going westbound between Broughton Street and Elder Street from Friday 15 November to Sunday 1 December to allow for the final touches to the new road layout.

The diversion, show in green, and the closure of York Place, shown in red (Photo: Google)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road layout has been changed to allow for trams to travel down Leith Walk and to improve the road for cyclists and pedestrians.

Lengthy diversion for drivers

However, as part of the two week long work, drivers will be forced to drive more than a mile out of their way due to the diversions in place.

They will be expected to drive down Annandale Street, East London Street, Broughton Street, Albany Street, Abercrombie place and Dundas Street before rejoining Queen Street.

The ongoing works at Picardy Place (Photo: TSPL)

Buses will instead be diverted via Leith Street.

Transport and environment convener, Councillor Lesley Macinnes, said the closure aims to complete the roadworks with "minimum disruption" to drivers.

She said: "Significant work to renew the road layout at Picardy Place, as part of the Edinburgh St James development, is nearing its conclusion and we want to make sure this is completed with minimum disruption to residents and people travelling through the area.

"We have worked with developers to implement a traffic management plan allowing these essential elements of the project to be carried out as quickly as possible and will continue to monitor the situation to ensure this is finalised to schedule.

The ongoing works at Picardy Place (Photo: TSPL)

"Ultimately, these improvements will deliver major benefits to the people of Edinburgh, in line with our broader ambitions for a sustainable, accessible and better-connected Capital.

"Once the project is fully complete next year, by enhancing the public realm, building new, improved pedestrian and cycling links and facilitating public transport access, the redevelopment of Picardy Place will be a catalyst for change, encouraging active, environmentally-friendly transport options at this key interchange."

The Evening News understands the council examined a longer period of time to allow for the completion of the works, but decided that a short, sharp closure would be preferable and less disruptive.

Improvements for pedestrians, cyclists and for the trams including a dedicated cycle lane will be finalised next year.

The ongoing works at Picardy Place (Photo: TSPL)