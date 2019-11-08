Edinburgh tram users face travel problems as major commuter route closed due to broken-down bus

Due to a bus breaking-down on the tracks earlier this morning, trams are currently only running a limited route between the Gyle and York Place, and will not be serving Edinburgh Airport.

At the moment, the trams are not serving major commuter stop, Ingliston Park and Ride, meaning those who rely on the route will need to make alternative travel plans.

Edinburgh Trams tweeted: "Following an earlier non-tram related accident, a bus is stuck on the tracks near the airport, no trams can serve Edinburgh airport."

A spokeswoman for Edinburgh Trams said: "Following a non-tram related incident there is currently a bus stuck across the tracks near to Edinburgh Airport.

"We are unable to serve Edinburgh Airport at this time, with trams running between Gyle and York Place.

"Staff are in place to help customers with their journey until we are able to resume full service.

Major tram routes are affected this morning

"ram tickets can be used on Lothian Buses’ services."