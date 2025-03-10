Drivers in Edinburgh are being warned of emergency road works which will be in place until further notice after a gas leak was discovered.

Temporary traffic lights have been installed in Colinton Road near the Craiglockhart Leisure and Tennis Centre with the works having started at around 5pm on Monday, March 10. Drivers have been advised that these will be in place until further notice, with no ‘finish date’ available.

SGN are attending to a gas leak in Colinton Road, Edinburgh | Google Maps

Posting on X, Edinburgh Travel News, which is run by the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “SGN have informed us they're dealing with a gas leak on Colinton Road outside the tennis centre. Temporary traffic lights will be installed at around 5pm today (Mon 10 March).”

They added: “As these are unscheduled works, there's no finish date available yet.”

SGN has been approached for comment.