Drivers on the Edinburgh City Bypass are facing severe delays near Calder Junction following a multi-vehicle crash.

The incident was reported just before 12.30pm on Monday. Emergency services attended and it is not known if there have been any injuries. All lanes have now reopened but drivers have been warned to ‘approach with caution and expect delays’.

Drivers are facing long delays on the Edinburgh City Bypass near Calder Junction | Transport Scotland

Transport Scotland reported that drivers travelling westbound on the A720 are facing delays of around 30 minutes adding that ‘traffic remains heavy back from Lothianburn’.

The AA advised the average speed in the area with ‘delays increasing on A720 Edinburgh City Bypass Westbound between A701 Straiton Road (Straiton Junction) and A8 Glasgow Road (Gogar Roundabout).”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.