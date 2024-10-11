Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police investigating the serious assault of a woman in Dalkeith have launched an online portal in a bid to trace her attacker.

Between 5.30pm and 6pm on Friday, October 4, a 26-year-old woman was attacked on a path in a wooded area near the golf club on Abbey Road in Dalkeith. Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident but has since been released pending further enquiries.

An extensive investigation into the assault is ongoing and officers have maintained a significant presence in the area whilst enquiries continue. One week on from the attack, police have now launched a portal to which members of the public can submit information, pictures or videos directly to detectives.

Police are appealing for information after a woman was seriously assaulted on a path in a wooded area near the golf club on Abbey Road, Dalkeith. The incident happened between 5.30pm and 6pm on Friday, October 4 | Google Maps

Detective Chief Inspector Nicky McGovern said: “We’d like to thank the local community for their continued assistance with our investigation, as we continue to appeal for information as part of our extensive enquiries into this attack.

“We are continuing to assess a significant amount of information and have a dedicated team of officers carrying out local and CCTV enquiries at this time. Anyone who has yet to speak to police, and has information which may assist our investigation, is asked to contact us.”

Inspector David Rourke, deputy local area commander, said: “I’d like to reassure the public that we have increased high visibility patrols in the area and these will continue over the coming days as enquiries progress. Anyone with information or concerns can speak to these officers.”

Anyone with information which could assist officers is asked to use the online portal or call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 3107 of October 4.